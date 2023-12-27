In 2023 Keeway K300 N or KTM 390 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Keeway K300 N or KTM 390 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Duke Price starts at Rs 3.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 N engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, 390 Duke engine makes power & torque 46 PS @ 9000 rpm & 39 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour. The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl. The 390 Duke mileage is around 28.40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less