In 2023 Keeway K300 N or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Keeway K300 N or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
K300 N engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour.
KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours.
The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl.
The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less