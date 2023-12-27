Saved Articles

Keeway K300 N vs Keeway K300 R

In 2023 Keeway K300 N or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

K300 N
Keeway K300 N
Matte White
₹2.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
K300 R
Keeway K300 R
Glossy White
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke EngineSingle Cylinder Liquid cooled, 4 Stroke Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Torque
25 Nm @ 7000 rpm25 Nm @ 7000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
292.4 cc292.4 cc
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,99,3463,36,638
Ex-Showroom Price
2,65,0002,99,000
RTO
21,20023,920
Insurance
13,14613,718
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,4347,235

