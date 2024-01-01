In 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z H2 engine makes power and torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less