In 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs 16.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z H2 engine makes power and torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 2 colours. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.