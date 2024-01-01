Saved Articles

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesZ H2 vs Speed Triple 1200

Kawasaki Z H2 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹21.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹16.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
200 PS @ 11000 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
55 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
137 Nm @ 8500 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
B&C (TCBI EL.ADV. D)-
Compression Ratio
11.2:113.2:1
Displacement
998 cc1160 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with SuperchargerLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm90.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,35,17518,87,857
Ex-Showroom Price
21,90,00016,95,000
RTO
1,75,2001,35,600
Insurance
48,07540,307
Accessories Charges
21,90016,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
52,34140,577

