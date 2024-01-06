In 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z H2 engine makes power and torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 167 PS @ 6000 rpm & 221 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 14.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less