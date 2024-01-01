Saved Articles

Kawasaki Z H2 vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹21.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
200 PS @ 11000 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
55 mm65 mm
Max Torque
137 Nm @ 8500 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
B&C (TCBI EL.ADV. D)-
Compression Ratio
11.2:1-
Displacement
998 cc1340 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
76 mm81 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
24,35,17518,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
21,90,00016,90,000
RTO
1,75,2001,35,200
Insurance
48,07544,360
Accessories Charges
21,9000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
52,34140,184

