In 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Z H2 engine makes power and torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS @ 9700 rpm & 150 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours.
The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
