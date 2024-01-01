In 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 or Moto Guzzi V85 TT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z H2 engine makes power and torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, V85 TT engine makes power & torque 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less