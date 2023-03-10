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HomeCompare BikesZ H2 vs Z900 RS [2023-2025]

Kawasaki Z H2 vs Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]

In 2026 Kawasaki Z H2 or Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). Z H2 engine makes power and torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl.
Z H2 vs Z900 RS [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z h2 Z900 rs [2023-2025]
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 25.85 Lakhs₹ 17.47 Lakhs
Mileage16.66 kmpl15 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc948 cc
Power200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS111 PS PS

Filters
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z900 RS [2023-2025]
Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]
STD
₹17.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Z H2 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L17 litres
Length
2085 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1470 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg215 kg
Height
1130 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm835 mm
Width
810 mm865 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm250 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
280 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
200 PS @ 11000 rpm111 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
55 mm56 mm
Max Torque
137 Nm @ 8500 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
998 cc948 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with SuperchargerLiquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
44
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS-VI
Bore
76 mm73.4 mm
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak, gas-charged shock, adjustable rebound damping, and spring preload adjustabilityMono-shock
Front Suspension
Inverted Separate Function fork (SFF-BP) with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability41mm inverted front forks
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
KTRC, KCMF, KIBSKawasaki Traction Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,86,19019,32,015
Ex-Showroom Price
25,85,00017,47,000
RTO
2,13,3801,39,760
Insurance
87,81045,255
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
62,03541,526

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