In 2026 Kawasaki Z H2 or Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). Z H2 engine makes power and torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl.
Z H2 vs Z900 RS [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z h2
|Z900 rs [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 25.85 Lakhs
|₹ 17.47 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.66 kmpl
|15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|948 cc
|Power
|200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS
|111 PS PS