hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesZ900 RS [2023-2025] vs Tiger 900

Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Z900 RS [2023-2025] vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z900 rs [2023-2025] Tiger 900
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 17.47 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage15 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity948 cc888 cc
Power111 PS PS108 PS PS

Filters
Z900 RS [2023-2025]
Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]
STD
₹17.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 litres20 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
2100 mm-
Wheelbase
1470 mm1556 mm
Height
1150 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
215 kg219 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm820 mm
Width
865 mm930 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
220 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
111 PS @ 8500 rpm108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
6 Speed ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
948 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line FourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Emission Type
BS-VIbs6-2.0
Bore
73.4 mm78 mm
Chassis
Trellis high-tensile steel-
Rear Suspension
Mono-shockMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
41mm inverted front forksMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Kawasaki Traction Control-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,32,01515,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
17,47,00014,40,000
RTO
1,39,7601,15,200
Insurance
45,25540,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,52634,296

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Mechanically, the Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is the same as the standard version of the Triumph Tiger 900.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine Edition booking open. Top 3 facts you must know
9 Apr 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
The new Triumph Tiger Alpine and Desert Editions feature terrain-inspired paint schemes and factory-fitted upgrades across both the 900 and 1200 platforms.
Triumph Tiger 900 & 1200 Alpine & Desert editions unveiled internationally
14 Nov 2025
Triumph has launched the Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions in India with unique styling packages, Akrapovic exhausts, touring accessories, and revised suspension setups.
Triumph Tiger 900 Alpine and Desert Editions launched in India; Prices start at 15.35 lakh
26 May 2026
Kawasaki might bring the Z900 RS Cafe to India in limited numbers.&nbsp;
2023 Kawasaki Z900 RS Café unveiled globally
25 Aug 2022
The new Kawasaki Z900 RS range gets three variants.
Kawasaki Z900 RS revealed globally. Take a look…
31 Oct 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike.
Triumph Tiger 900 special edition unveiled as the brand's one millionth bike
1 Dec 2021
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers