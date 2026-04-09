In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Z900 RS [2023-2025] vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z900 rs [2023-2025]
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.47 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|948 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|111 PS PS
|108 PS PS