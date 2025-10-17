In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Z900 RS [2023-2025] vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z900 rs [2023-2025]
|Speed triple 1200
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.47 Lakhs
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|948 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|111 PS PS
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS