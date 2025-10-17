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HomeCompare BikesZ900 RS [2023-2025] vs Speed Triple 1200

Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Z900 RS [2023-2025] vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z900 rs [2023-2025] Speed triple 1200
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 17.47 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage15 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity948 cc1160 cc
Power111 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
Z900 RS [2023-2025]
Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]
STD
₹17.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Speedometer View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 litres15.5 litres
Ground Clearance
130 mm165 mm
Length
2100 mm2090 mm
Wheelbase
1470 mm1445 mm
Height
1150 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
215 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm830 mm
Width
865 mm792 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
220 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
111 PS @ 8500 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
56 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
6 Speed Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
948 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four-
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Electric StartElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Emission Type
BS-VIBS6 Phase 2
Bore
73.4 mm90 mm
Chassis
Trellis high-tensile steelAluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Rear Suspension
Mono-shockOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
41mm inverted front forksOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Kawasaki Traction ControlMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,32,01519,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
17,47,00017,95,000
RTO
1,39,7601,43,600
Insurance
45,25546,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,52642,656

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