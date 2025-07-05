hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesZ900 RS [2023-2025] vs Rocket 3

Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Z900 RS [2023-2025] vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z900 rs [2023-2025] Rocket 3
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 17.47 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage15 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity948 cc2458 cc
Power111 PS PS182 PS PS

Filters
Z900 RS [2023-2025]
Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]
STD
₹17.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 litres18 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
2100 mm-
Wheelbase
1470 mm1677 mm
Height
1150 mm1183 mm
Kerb Weight
215 kg320 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm750 mm
Width
865 mm920 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
220 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
111 PS @ 8500 rpm182 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
56 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
6 Speed ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
948 cc2458 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line FourLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Emission Type
BS-VIbs6-2.0
Bore
73.4 mm110.2 mm
Chassis
Trellis high-tensile steel-
Rear Suspension
Mono-shockFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
41mm inverted front forksShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Kawasaki Traction Control-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,32,01526,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
17,47,00024,03,100
RTO
1,39,7601,92,248
Insurance
45,25555,552
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,52656,978

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Triumph has launched the MY26 update for the Rocket 3 cruiser, with both variants getting new colour options.
2026 Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R and GT launched with new colours, to hit Indian shores
5 Jul 2025
Triumph has made the engine on the Rocket 3 Storm more powerful.
Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R & GT launched at 21.99 lakh, puts out 180 bhp
20 Mar 2024
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kawasaki might bring the Z900 RS Cafe to India in limited numbers.&nbsp;
2023 Kawasaki Z900 RS Café unveiled globally
25 Aug 2022
The Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition motorcycle is unlikely to arrive in the Indian market.
Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Edition breaks cover globally but you may not be able to buy it
1 Jan 2025
The new Kawasaki Z900 RS range gets three variants.
Kawasaki Z900 RS revealed globally. Take a look…
31 Oct 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers