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Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] vs Suzuki Hayabusa

In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] or Suzuki Hayabusa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Hayabusa Price starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (last recorded price). Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm. On the other hand, Hayabusa engine makes power & torque 190 PS PS & 150 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Hayabusa in 4 colours. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl. The Hayabusa mileage is around 17 kmpl.
Z900 RS [2023-2025] vs Hayabusa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z900 rs [2023-2025] Hayabusa
BrandKawasakiSuzuki
Price₹ 17.47 Lakhs₹ 16.9 Lakhs
Mileage15 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity948 cc1340 cc
Power111 PS PS190 PS PS

Filters
Z900 RS [2023-2025]
Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]
STD
₹17.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
STD BS6
₹16.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 litres-
Ground Clearance
130 mm125 mm
Length
2100 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1470 mm1480 mm
Height
1150 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
215 kg264 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm800 mm
Width
865 mm735 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
220 kmph300 kmph
Max Power
111 PS @ 8500 rpm190 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
56 mm65 mm
Max Torque
98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm150 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
6 Speed ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
948 cc1340 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4-
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Emission Type
BS-VIbs6
Bore
73.4 mm81 mm
Chassis
Trellis high-tensile steel-
Rear Suspension
Mono-shockLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
41mm inverted front forksInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Kawasaki Traction ControlSpeed Limiter, Low Rpm Assist, Slope Dependent Control System, Hill Hold Control System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,32,01518,69,560
Ex-Showroom Price
17,47,00016,90,000
RTO
1,39,7601,35,200
Insurance
45,25544,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
41,52640,184

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