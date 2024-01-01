Saved Articles

Kawasaki Z900 RS vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2024 Kawasaki Z900 RS or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Z900 RS
Kawasaki Z900 RS
STD
₹16.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹21.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
56 mm55 mm
Max Torque
98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
6 Speed ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
948 cc998 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line FourLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Emission Type
BS-VIbs6
Bore
73.4 mm76 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,41,31924,35,175
Ex-Showroom Price
16,47,00021,90,000
RTO
1,43,7601,75,200
Insurance
50,55948,075
Accessories Charges
021,900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
39,57752,341

