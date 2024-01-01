In 2024 Kawasaki Z900 RS or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Kawasaki Z900 RS or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Z900 RS Price starts at Rs 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Z900 RS engine makes power and torque 109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm & 98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours.
The Z900 RS mileage is around 15 to 17.5 kmpl.
The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.
