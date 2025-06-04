In 2026 Kawasaki Z900 or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z900 engine makes power and torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The Z900 mileage is around 20.83 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Z900 vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z900
|Bonneville bobber
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.83 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|948 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|125 PS PS
|78 PS PS