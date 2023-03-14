In 2023 Kawasaki Z900 or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Kawasaki Z900 or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Z900 engine makes power and torque 125 PS @ 9500 rpm & 98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm.
On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours.
Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour.
The Z900 mileage is around 17.5 kmpl.
The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl.
