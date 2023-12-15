Saved Articles

Kawasaki Z650RS vs Yamaha R3

In 2023 Kawasaki Z650RS or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹6.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R3
Yamaha R3
STD
₹4.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm42 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
60 mm44.1 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc321 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twinliquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 2-cylinder, 4-valves
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm68 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,76,0584,64,900
Ex-Showroom Price
6,92,0004,64,900
RTO
55,3600
Insurance
28,6980
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,6809,992

    Latest News

    The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 come into the Indian market via the import route.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched in India, likely to light up sub-400cc bike market
    15 Dec 2023
    Both motorcycles use R3 and MT-03 use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched: 5 things to know
    16 Dec 2023
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were showcased at MotoGP 2023.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch today: Price expectation
    14 Dec 2023
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
