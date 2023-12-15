In 2023 Kawasaki Z650RS or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Kawasaki Z650RS or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R3 Price starts at Rs 4.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650RS engine makes power and torque 67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, R3 engine makes power & torque 42 PS @ 10750 rpm & 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. The R3 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less