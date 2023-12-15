In 2023 Kawasaki Z650RS or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2023 Kawasaki Z650RS or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R3 Price starts at Rs 4.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Z650RS engine makes power and torque 67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm.
On the other hand, R3 engine makes power & torque 42 PS @ 10750 rpm & 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively.
The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl.
The R3 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less