Kawasaki Z650RS vs Triumph Trident 660

In 2023 Kawasaki Z650RS or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹6.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660
STD
₹6.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc660 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm74.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,76,0587,75,213
Ex-Showroom Price
6,92,0006,95,000
RTO
55,36055,600
Insurance
28,69824,613
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,68016,662

    Latest News

    Triumph Daytona 660 boasts a split headlamp design.
    Triumph Daytona 660 to make official debut on 9th January. Check details
    20 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
    Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024
    12 Apr 2023
    The 2024 Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS)
    India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control
    18 Oct 2023
    Trident 660 has been updated with a new Matt Bajaj Orange paint scheme for refreshed exterior looks.
    After Speed Triple, Matt Baja Orange added to 2022 Triumph Trident 660
    13 Jul 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     