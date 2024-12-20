In 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs. 7.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650RS engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
Z650RS vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z650rs
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 7.69 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|68 PS PS
|65 PS PS