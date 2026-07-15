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HomeCompare BikesZ650RS vs Speed Twin [2021-2024]

Kawasaki Z650RS vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs. 7.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Z650RS engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Z650RS vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z650rs Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 7.69 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage23 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc1200 cc
Power68 PS PS100 PS PS

Filters
Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹7.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki Z650RS Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2065 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Height
1115 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70ZR17, Rear :-160/60ZR17 - 18Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke-Style CastAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
212 Kmph-
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm80 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel-
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload / 130 mmTwin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork/125 mmØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,69,50012,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
7,69,00011,09,000
RTO
65,60088,720
Insurance
34,90035,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,68826,501

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2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control
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