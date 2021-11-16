In 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs. 7.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650RS engine makes power and torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Z650RS vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z650rs
|Bonneville bobber
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 7.69 Lakhs
|₹ 12.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|68 PS PS
|78 PS PS