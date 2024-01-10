In 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650RS engine makes power and torque 67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less