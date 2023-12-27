In 2023 Kawasaki Z650RS or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Kawasaki Z650RS or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650RS engine makes power and torque 67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, X-Cape engine makes power & torque 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less