In 2023 Kawasaki Z650RS or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Z650RS engine makes power and torque 67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm.
On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS @ 9500 rpm & 98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours.
The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl.
The Z900 mileage is around 17.5 kmpl.
