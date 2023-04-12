Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesZ650RS vs Z900

Kawasaki Z650RS vs Kawasaki Z900

In 2023 Kawasaki Z650RS or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹6.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z900
Kawasaki Z900
STD
₹7.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm125 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm56 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc948 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm73.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,76,0589,36,280
Ex-Showroom Price
6,92,0008,42,000
RTO
55,36067,360
Insurance
28,69826,920
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,68020,124

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
    Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024
    12 Apr 2023
    Kawasaki is offering Z900RS in two colour schemes.
    2023 Kawasaki Z900RS launched in India: Check details
    14 Mar 2023
    There are no changes to the engine of Z900. So, it produces 123 bhp and 98 Nm.&nbsp;
    2023 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 8.93 lakh
    14 Sept 2022
    The 2024 Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS)
    India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    View all
     