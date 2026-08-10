In 2026 Kawasaki Z650 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Z650 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z650
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 6.65 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|12.50 PS PS