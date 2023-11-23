In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at 5.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Price starts at 3.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 in 3 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 28.11 kmpl. F77 has a range of up to 206 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less