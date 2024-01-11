Saved Articles

Kawasaki Z650 vs Moto Morini X-Cape

In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹5.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape
Smoky Anthracite
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.8:1-
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manualWet Multidisc, Sliding
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinInline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled Engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-Values
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,90,8448,06,737
Ex-Showroom Price
6,18,0007,20,000
RTO
49,44057,600
Insurance
23,40429,137
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,84817,339

