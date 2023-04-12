In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs 5.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour. The Z650 mileage is around 28.11 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less