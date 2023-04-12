Saved Articles

Kawasaki Z650 vs Keeway V302C

In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹5.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V302C
Keeway V302C
Glossy Grey
₹3.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
10.8:1-
Displacement
649 cc298 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manual-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel TwinTwin cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4 stroke 8 valves, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm-
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,90,8444,35,351
Ex-Showroom Price
6,18,0003,89,000
RTO
49,44031,120
Insurance
23,40415,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,8489,357

    Latest News

    The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
    Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024
    12 Apr 2023
    Kawasaki Z650 RS Anniversary Edition has been launched in the Indian market.
    Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
    2 Feb 2022
    Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
    2022 Keeway V302C cruiser launched in India, will rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins
    15 Sept 2022
    The 2024 Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS)
    India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control
    18 Oct 2023
