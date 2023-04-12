In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs 5.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, V302C engine makes power & torque 29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. Keeway offers the V302C in 1 colour. The Z650 mileage is around 28.11 kmpl. The V302C mileage is around 36 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less