In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs 5.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm.
On the other hand, Z650RS engine makes power & torque 67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours.
The Z650 mileage is around 28.11 kmpl.
The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less