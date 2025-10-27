In 2026 Kawasaki Z650 or Kawasaki W800 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, W800 Street engine makes power & torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Z650 vs W800 Street Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z650
|W800 street
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 6.65 Lakhs
|₹ 6.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|773 cc
|Power
|68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS