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Kawasaki Z650 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S

In 2026 Kawasaki Z650 or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl.
Z650 vs Vulcan S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z650 Vulcan s
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 6.65 Lakhs₹ 7.59 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl20.58 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc649 cc
Power68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS61 PS PS

Filters
Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹6.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Z650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Length
2055 mm2310 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1575 mm
Height
1065 mm1090 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg235 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm705 mm
Width
765 mm855 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :- 160/60-17Front :-120/70-18 Rear :-160/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm250 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
212 kmph186 kmph
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm61 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed, Return
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork/125mm41 mm telescopic fork 130 mm
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload/130mmOffset laydown single-shock, linkage equipped, with adjustable preload 80 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,57,2308,58,500
Ex-Showroom Price
6,65,0007,59,000
RTO
57,28064,800
Insurance
34,95034,700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,27518,452

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Image used for representational purpose only.
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