In 2026 Kawasaki Z650 or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl.
Z650 vs Vulcan S Comparison