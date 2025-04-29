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Kawasaki Z650 vs Kawasaki Versys 650

In 2026 Kawasaki Z650 or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, Versys 650 engine makes power & torque 67 PS PS & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl. The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Z650 vs Versys 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z650 Versys 650
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 6.65 Lakhs₹ 8.48 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc649 cc
Power68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS67 PS PS

Filters
Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹6.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
STD
₹8.48 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Z650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L21 L
Length
2055 mm2165 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1415 mm
Height
1065 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg218 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm845 mm
Width
765 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :- 160/60-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
212 kmph200 kmph
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm67 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm61 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2B
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork/125mm41 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable rebound damping
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload/130mmOffset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability/80 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,57,2309,56,500
Ex-Showroom Price
6,65,0008,48,000
RTO
57,28071,920
Insurance
34,95036,580
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,27520,558

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There are no mechanical changes to the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 650.
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