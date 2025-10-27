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Kawasaki Z650 vs Kawasaki Ninja 500

In 2026 Kawasaki Z650 or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
Z650 vs Ninja 500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z650 Ninja 500
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 6.65 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl26.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc451 cc
Power68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS45.41 PS PS

Filters
Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹6.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
STD
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Z650 Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Length
2055 mm1995 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1375 mm
Height
1065 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg171 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm785 mm
Width
765 mm730 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :- 160/60-17Front :-110/70-17Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
212 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm45.4 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8 Valve Parallel Twin DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2B
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork/125mmTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload/130mmMonoshock Absorber
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,57,2306,38,000
Ex-Showroom Price
6,65,0005,66,000
RTO
57,28045,280
Insurance
34,95026,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,27513,713

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