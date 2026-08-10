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Kawasaki Z650 vs Kawasaki KX112

In 2026 Kawasaki Z650 or Kawasaki KX112 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX112 Price starts at Rs. 4.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl. The KX112 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Z650 vs KX112 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z650 Kx112
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 6.65 Lakhs₹ 4.5 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc112 cc
Power68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS-

Filters
Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹6.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KX112
Kawasaki KX112
STD
₹4.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki Z650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L5 L
Length
2055 mm1920 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm330 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1310 mm
Height
1065 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg77.0 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm870 mm
Width
765 mm765 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :- 160/60-17Front :-70/100 - 19, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubed
Max Speed
212 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm51.6 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc112 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin2st, 1-cyl, P. RE/V, Liquid-cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed, return
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
83 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork/125mmTelescopic(USD) fork/ 275 mm
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload/130mmUni Trak Swingarm/ 275 mm
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,57,2305,00,128
Ex-Showroom Price
6,65,0004,50,000
RTO
57,28036,000
Insurance
34,95014,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,27510,749

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