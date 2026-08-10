In 2026 Kawasaki Z650 or Kawasaki KX112 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX112 Price starts at Rs. 4.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl. The KX112 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
Z650 vs KX112 Comparison