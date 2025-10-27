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HomeCompare BikesZ650 vs KLX230RS

Kawasaki Z650 vs Kawasaki KLX230RS

In 2026 Kawasaki Z650 or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Z650 vs KLX230RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Z650 Klx230rs
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 6.65 Lakhs₹ 1.79 Lakhs
Mileage19.02 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc233 cc
Power68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS20 PS PS

Filters
Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹6.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KLX230RS
Kawasaki KLX230RS
STD 2026
₹1.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki Z650 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L6.6 L
Length
2055 mm2035 mm
Ground Clearance
130 mm275 mm
Wheelbase
1410 mm1350 mm
Height
1065 mm1175 mm
Kerb Weight
188 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm900 mm
Width
765 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm213 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :- 160/60-17Front :-80/100-21, Rear :- 100/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm186 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
212 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
68 PS @ 8000 rpm20 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm66 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm @ 6700 rpm20.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc233 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin4st, 1-cyl, SOHC, 2val, Air-cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
41 mm telescopic fork/125mmTelescopic fork / 220 mm
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link with adjustable preload/130mmNew Uni Trak Swingarm / 223 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,57,2302,05,020
Ex-Showroom Price
6,65,0001,79,000
RTO
57,28014,320
Insurance
34,95011,700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,2754,406

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