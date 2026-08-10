In 2026 Kawasaki Z650 or Kawasaki KLX 140R F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 140R F Price starts at Rs. 4.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, KLX 140R F engine makes power & torque 11 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl. The KLX 140R F mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Z650 vs KLX 140R F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z650
|Klx 140r f
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 6.65 Lakhs
|₹ 4.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|60 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|144 cc
|Power
|68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|11 PS PS