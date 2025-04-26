In 2026 Kawasaki Z650 or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
Z650 vs Eliminator Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Z650
|Eliminator
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 6.65 Lakhs
|₹ 5.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.02 kmpl
|30 to 30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|451 cc
|Power
|68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|45 PS PS