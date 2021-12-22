In 2026 Kawasaki W800 Street or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). W800 Street engine makes power and torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
W800 Street vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|W800 street
|Street twin
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.99 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|773 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS