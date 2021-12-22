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Kawasaki W800 Street vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 Kawasaki W800 Street or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). W800 Street engine makes power and torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
W800 Street vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS W800 street Street twin
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 6.99 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity773 cc900 cc
Power62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
STD BS6
₹6.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki W800 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
2135 mm2090
Wheelbase
1465 mm1415 mm
Kerb Weight
224 kg-
Height
1120 mm1114 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm760 mm
Width
925 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-130/80-18Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
6.24s5.09s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.12m16.68m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.22s5.25s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
4.32s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.39s3.99s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.92s2.43s
Quarter Mile
14.99s @ 131.07kmph13.67 sec @ 143.93 kmph
Highway Mileage
29.68 kmpl26.14 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
50.72m46.41m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.97m29.68m
City Mileage
21.14 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Max Power
52 PS @ 6500 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
83 mm80 mm
Max Torque
62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.4:111.0:1
Displacement
773 cc900 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-discWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke Vertical Twin270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm84.6 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Chassis
Double cradle high tensile steelTubular steel cradle
Body Type
Cruiser BikesSports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
Analogue-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,09,1798,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
7,26,0007,95,000
RTO
58,08063,600
Insurance
25,09926,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,39219,017

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