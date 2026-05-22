In 2026 Kawasaki W800 Street or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W800 Street engine makes power and torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
W800 Street vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|W800 street
|Street triple
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|773 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS
|120-130 PS PS