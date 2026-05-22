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Kawasaki W800 Street vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Kawasaki W800 Street or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W800 Street engine makes power and torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
W800 Street vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS W800 street Street triple
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 6.99 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity773 cc765 cc
Power62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
STD BS6
₹6.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki W800 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
2135 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1402 mm
Kerb Weight
224 kg189 kg
Height
1120 mm1047 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm826 mm
Width
925 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-130/80-18Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
6.24s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.12m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.22s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
4.32s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.39s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.92s-
Quarter Mile
14.99s @ 131.07kmph-
Highway Mileage
29.68 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
50.72m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.97m-
City Mileage
21.14 kmpl-
Max Power
52 PS @ 6500 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
83 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Compression Ratio
8.4:1-
Displacement
773 cc765 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-discWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke Vertical TwinLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Double cradle high tensile steel-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,09,17912,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
7,26,00010,86,300
RTO
58,08086,904
Insurance
25,09934,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,39225,966

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