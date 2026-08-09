In 2026 Kawasaki W800 Street or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W800 Street engine makes power and torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
W800 Street vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|W800 street
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.99 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|773 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS
|65 PS PS