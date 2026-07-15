In 2026 Kawasaki W800 Street or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). W800 Street engine makes power and torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
W800 Street vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|W800 street
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.99 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|773 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS
|100 PS PS