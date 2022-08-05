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HomeCompare BikesW800 Street vs Bonneville T120

Kawasaki W800 Street vs Triumph Bonneville T120

In 2026 Kawasaki W800 Street or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W800 Street engine makes power and torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
W800 Street vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS W800 street Bonneville t120
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 6.99 Lakhs₹ 11.85 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity773 cc1200 cc
Power62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS

Filters
W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
STD BS6
₹6.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
STD
₹11.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki W800 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14.5 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm-
Length
2135 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
224 kg236 kg
Height
1120 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm790 mm
Width
925 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-130/80-18Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
6.24s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.12m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
5.22s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
4.32s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
4.39s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
2.92s-
Quarter Mile
14.99s @ 131.07kmph-
Highway Mileage
29.68 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
50.72m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.97m-
City Mileage
21.14 kmpl-
Max Power
52 PS @ 6500 rpm80 PS @ 6550 rpm
Stroke
83 mm80 mm
Max Torque
62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm105 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.4:1-
Displacement
773 cc1200 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-discWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke Vertical TwinLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm97.6 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Double cradle high tensile steel-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,09,17913,16,235
Ex-Showroom Price
7,26,00011,85,000
RTO
58,08094,800
Insurance
25,09936,435
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,39228,291

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