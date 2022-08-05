In 2026 Kawasaki W800 Street or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W800 Street engine makes power and torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
W800 Street vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|W800 street
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.99 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|773 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS