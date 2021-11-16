In 2026 Kawasaki W800 Street or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs. 6.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W800 Street engine makes power and torque 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS & 52 PS @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The W800 Street mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
W800 Street vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|W800 street
|Bonneville bobber
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|773 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm PS
|78 PS PS