Kawasaki W800 Street or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W800 Street engine makes power and torque 52 PS @ 6500 rpm & 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The W800 Street mileage is around 29.68 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.