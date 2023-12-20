In 2023 Kawasaki W800 Street or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Kawasaki W800 Street or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W800 Street engine makes power and torque 52 PS @ 6500 rpm & 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm. On the other hand, Z650RS engine makes power & torque 67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. The W800 Street mileage is around 29.68 kmpl. The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less