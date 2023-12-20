Saved Articles

HT Auto
W800 Street vs Z650RS

Kawasaki W800 Street vs Kawasaki Z650RS

In 2023 Kawasaki W800 Street or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
STD BS6
₹6.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹6.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
52 PS @ 6500 rpm67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
83 mm60 mm
Max Torque
62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.4:1-
Displacement
773 cc649 cc
Clutch
Wet multi-discWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke Vertical TwinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
77 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,09,1797,76,058
Ex-Showroom Price
7,26,0006,92,000
RTO
58,08055,360
Insurance
25,09928,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,39216,680

