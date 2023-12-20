In 2024 Kawasaki W800 Street or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki W800 Street or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W800 Street Price starts at Rs 6.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs 5.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W800 Street engine makes power and torque 52 PS @ 6500 rpm & 62.9 Nm @ 4800 rpm. On the other hand, Z650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the W800 Street in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The W800 Street mileage is around 29.68 kmpl. The Z650 mileage is around 28.11 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less