In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
W175 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|w175
|Roadster
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|177 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|13 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS