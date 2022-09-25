|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Displacement
|177 cc
|149 cc
|Max Torque
|13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|No. of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc
|Wet, Multiple-disc
|Ignition
|Digital
|Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Bore
|65.5 mm
|57.3 mm
|Stroke
|52.4 mm
|57.9 mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.1:1
|9.6 : 1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Top Speed
|ngine
|-
|Peak Power
|13.05 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|On-Road Price
|₹1,75,000
|₹1,36,912
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,75,000
|₹1,16,800
|RTO
|₹0
|₹9,874
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹6,888
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,350
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,761
|₹2,942