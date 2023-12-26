In 2023 Kawasaki W175 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Kawasaki W175 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours.
Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours.
The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
