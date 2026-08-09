In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
W175 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison