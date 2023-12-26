Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes W175 vs FZS-FI V3

Kawasaki W175 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2023 Kawasaki W175 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
W175
Kawasaki W175
W175 Street
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD Bluetooth
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
52.4 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
177 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single CylinderAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
65.5 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,56,7601,38,241
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,21,400
RTO
10,8009,712
Insurance
10,9607,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3692,971

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
    2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000
    12 Dec 2023
    India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
    India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
    12 Dec 2023
    The ergonomics of the Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 are quite comfortable. The handlebar is wide and falls easily into the rider's hand, the foot pegs are neutral set.
    Yamaha FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe review: Is it still relevant?
    14 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    This Bugatti Chiron Sport took on the Dassault Rafale fighter jet in a drag race recently.
    Watch: Bugatti Chiron Sport take on Rafale fighter jet in drag race
    21 May 2021
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Watch the first drive review of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
    Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    15 Feb 2021
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    View all
     